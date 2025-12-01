TN CM inaugurates Rs 611 cr amusement park near Chennai, set to provide 1,000 jobs

Chennai, Dec 1 (PTI) An amusement park established in Thiruporur, Chengalpattu district, near here, with an investment of Rs 611 crore and expected to generate employment to 1,000 people, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday.

Set up by India’s largest amusement and water park chain Wonderla Holidays, the Wonderla Chennai features 43 world-class rides, including high-thrill, family, kids, and water categories, and 8 themed dining venues built to entertain over 6,500 visitors daily, the government said.

The chief minister inaugurated through video conferencing the new landmark in the state’s recreation and leisure segment, in the presence of state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and senior officials.

Arun K Chittilappilly, executive chairman and managing director of Wonderla Holidays Ltd., Dheeran Choudhary, chief operating officer, Vyshakh Ravindran, park head Chennai, were also among those who participated.

"The inauguration reinforces Tamil Nadu’s commitment to experience-driven investments. The project is set to generate over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, and redefine experiential entertainment for the city," a release said.

The park has been established on a sprawling 64 acres, and boasts of a rainwater harvesting system, 1,000 KW solar panels, 32,000 sqm of green spaces with 1,000 indigenous trees.

"From culture and nature to adventure and world-class entertainment, Chennai’s leisure landscape offers something for everyone. With Wonderla Chennai now open, the region adds another major attraction to its growing ecosystem of experiences," Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation, said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’ Wonderla Chennai is the first such one in the state and fifth in the country. It will open to the public from December 2.

Ticket prices start at Rs 1,489 with a 10 per cent discount on early bird online bookings and a 20 per cent concession for college students carrying valid IDs along with other curated offers for groups and seasons, the park said.

Wonderla had signed a pact with the state government in 2015 to establish the amusement park and the execution marks the culmination of a decade-long commitment. PTI JSP JSP KH