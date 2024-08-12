TN CM inaugurates Rs 769 crore worth municipal projects

Chennai, Aug 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated as many as 103 projects of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, worth about Rs 769.97 crore.

The projects include drinking water improvement scheme in Nagercoil Corporation, combined drinking water scheme in two villages (including Mamandur) under Poondi block in Tiruvallur district and a similar scheme in Theni district.

At the Secretariat here, the CM, through video conference, also laid foundation stones for 30 new projects worth Rs 1,192.45 crore under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department. It includes bridges, road improvement schemes and a pedestrian suspension bridge at Adyar here (to link phase 1 and 2 of Tholkappia Poonga).

He flagged off 68 new vehicles for the use of the department.

Stalin gave Government Orders upgrading the municipalities of Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Pudukkottai and Karaikudi to municipal corporations to the elected heads of the respective civic bodies. The CM handed over Appointment Orders (AOs) to five appointees marking distribution of AOs to a total of 144 recruits.

They were recruited by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for services under the Municipal Administration (DoMA) and Town Panchayats (DoTP) directorates and the TN Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD). PTI VGN VGN SS