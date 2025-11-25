TN CM inaugurates 'Semmozhi Poonga' in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Nov 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Semmozhi Poonga (Classical Language Park) botanical garden here on Tuesday.

The park, spread across 45 acres on Coimbatore Central Prison grounds, was established at a cost of Rs 208.5 crore, and it features 23 themed gardens, including a rock garden, flower garden, aroma garden, bamboo garden, water garden, herbal and a pollinator garden.

An amphitheatre, cafeteria, and an entrance with artificial waterfalls are among the other highlights.

"I have fulfilled he promise made by Kalaignar (late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi), who is both leader and father (to me)," Stalin later said in a post on the social media platform 'X.'