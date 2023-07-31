TN CM inaugurates smart classrooms, hands over appointment letters

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated 303 smart classrooms for government and aided schools in Radhapuram assembly constituency and also handed over appointment letters to 143 grade 2 constables recruited to the Prisons department through the Tamil Nadu uniform services recruitment board, on Monday.

The smart classrooms for classes 1 to V, inaugurated virtually from the Secretariat here, were established at a cost of Rs 6.86 crore. The chief minister also handed over letters appointing 61 persons in the school education department on compassionate grounds.

The state government had announced in the Budget that it would establish 20,000 smart classrooms in the state, and the present move is part of a series of efforts to upgrade government and aided schools, an official release here said.

Further, as part of a prison modernisation programme, the state government had spent about Rs 5.71 crore in the past two years for obtaining security and protective gear, computers, and other paraphernalia.

In addition, a 'Seerthirutha Siragugal' initiative to reform and rehabilitate prisoners was launched at a cost of Rs one crore, another release said.

Law Minister S Ragupathy, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior officials participated.