TN CM inspects Amma canteen, orders Rs 21 cr allocation to improve services

Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected a government-run Amma Canteen here on Friday and allotted Rs 21 crore to refurbish the low-cost eateries here and further improve services to people.

Hitting out at political rivals, Stalin, without naming anyone, said a 'group' had spread 'rumours' that Amma canteen chain would be shut down after the DMK assumed office.

Denouncing such fake claims as 'evil thoughts', he said the DMK regime proved them wrong and the state has been maintaining the canteens well.

After the inspection, Stalin, in a post on X said: "Our government has taken the steps for satisfying the hunger of over one lakh people daily by spending over Rs 450 crore during the past three years." Amma canteens (Amma Unavagam in Tamil) was launched by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013 and it was a popular initiative of the previous AIADMK regime (2011-21). The DMK, under the leadership of Stalin assumed office on May 7, 2021.

The over Rs 450 crore spend (2021 May to till date), the CM mentioned is by Greater Chennai Corporation for canteens in Chennai. Idly is priced at Rs one (per piece), curd rice Rs three (per plate) and other food varieties per plate costs Rs five.

Stalin said he inspected one of the canteens here and interacted with people on the quality of food and also got to know the requirements of workers. The CM also tasted the food to check the quality.

In order to buy new cookware and kitchen equipment for Amma canteens in Chennai, the CM said he has ordered allocation of Rs seven crore and for refurbishing the eateries here, he has directed officials to earmark Rs 14 crore.

An official press release said the government has been taking all steps to ensure that all the 388 Amma Canteens (including seven facilities in state-run hospitals) in Chennai Corporation area continue to cater to the poor and ordinary people.

In a year, food has been served 'about four crore times' in such facilities and on an average, about 1.05 lakh beneficiaries eat food varieties at Amma canteens in Chennai. According to the government, the Chief Minister has advised ministers and elected representatives to often inspect Amma canteens in their respective areas and render all assistance.