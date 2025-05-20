TN CM inspects canal dredging, bank strengthening works ahead of SW monsoon

Chennai, May 20 (PTI) With the Southwest Monsoon set to advance ahead of its normal date of June 1, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inspected the work to maintain the canals in the city.

Inspecting the works including dredging canals, strengthening of the banks, and construction of a new retaining wall in the 10.3 km long Otteri Nullah canal, clearing of water hyacinth in the waterways on the Wall Tax Road, and construction of stormwater drain on Demellus Road, he directed the officials to complete work and be fully prepared for the monsoon.

State Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MP Kalanithi Veerasamy, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, and senior officials were present during the inspection.

These works were being carried out to ensure an unhindered flow of water and avert inundation on the canal banks in the metro. PTI JSP ROH