TN CM inspects dredging work at Adyar estuary in view of NE monsoon

Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inspected the dredging work underway at the Adyar Estuary in view of the Northeast monsoon.

The surplus water released from the city’s Chembarambakkam reservoir, empties into the Adyar river which meets the Bay of Bengal in Chennai. Discharging surplus water from the dam is the usual flood control measure resorted to by the Water Resources Department to retain the water level in the dam.

On Friday, the WRD officials let out 945 cusecs of water from the Chembarambakkam dam.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection at the Adyar Estuary located between Santhome and Elliots beaches.

Stalin directed the officials to complete the dredging work soon.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Adyar Eco Park or Tholkappia Poonga renovated at a cost of Rs 42.45 crore by the state government in the Adyar Estuary area at Raja Annamalaipuram.

Spread across 58 acres of the Adyar Estuary, the eco park has been revamped with a watchtower, visitor centre, walking track, open-air theatre, children’s play area, restrooms, and skywalk connecting Santhome high road. PTI JSP ROH