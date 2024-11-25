TN CM inspects renovated primary school building

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inspected a recently renovated Greater Chennai Corporation-run Chennai Middle School's primary section building.

Stalin interacted with children after distributing them learning materials and had a discussion with teachers as well and took a group photograph with them. After refurbishment, the facility is functional since August 2024 with a student strength of 35 children.

An official release here said that the GCC and an NGO, Sri Ramacharan Trust, together renovated the Chennai Middle School's primary section building (with five classrooms) at Ezhil Nagar in Sozhinganallur here at a cost of Rs 69 lakh under the 'Namakku Naame' (We for ourselves) scheme.

The Namakku Naame scheme aims at implementing civic infrastructure projects with public participation. One third of the estimated project cost is shared by the public/NGOs and the remaining by the government. PTI VGN KH