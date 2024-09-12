TN CM is for Tasmac outlets closure, but this can't be done in haste: Minister Muthusamy

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Sep 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is keen on closing down the Tasmac liquor outlets, but this issue cannot be approached in haste, State Prohibition Minister S Muthusamy said on Thursday.

The situation needed to be handled with caution and taken forward, he said.

"There will be a stage when people will be weaned away (from alcohol) and the number of Tasmac shops would then gradually decrease," he told reporters here.

The closure of the shops belonging to the state-owned Tasmac (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation), which monopolises the wholesale and retail vending of alcoholic beverages besides Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) trade in the state has suddenly become a political issue with the VCK, an ally of the ruling DMK, pitching for total prohibition - a demand of several political parties in the state.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan even extended an open invite to the AIADMK, actor-politician Vijay's TVK and all democratic parties except communal and caste outfits to support the VCK women wing's anti-liquor conference on October 2.

Asked for his comment on the VCK's conference, the minister replied "the chief minister can close down all Tasmac shops by a single order. He has the least interest in allowing the shops to function." "His aim is to have them closed one day. But, everyone knows what will happen if this is done immediately. The situation should be handled with caution and approached with patience to take it forward. This is the objective of the government," Muthusamy said.

He exuded confidence that a time would come (for closure) after people were weaned away from the influence of alcohol.

On the possibility of reducing the number of shops before the VCK conference, the minister said action could be taken after taking into account the prevailing conditions.

"The VCK has taken a policy decision to conduct the conference. We can't fault it. They are not holding it against the government. If people are weaned away from alcohol, then it would be easy for the government to ensure total prohibition," he said. PTI JSP KH