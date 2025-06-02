TN CM lauds Gukesh for his impressive win over Carlsen

Chennai, Jun 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday lauded world champion D Gukesh for his stunning victory over Norwegian star Magnus Carlsen in the classical game in Round 6 of Norway chess.

Posting a video of the 19-year-old Gukesh closing his eyes for a moment after defeating Carlsen and the latter banging the table in frustration after being vanquished, the Chief Minister said on the social media platform X "Congratulations to @DGukesh on defeating Magnus Carlsen in classical format at #NorwayChess2025." "A proud moment for Indian chess and a defining milestone in his remarkable journey. Another solid step in India's steady rise in world chess," Stalin said in the post. PTI JSP ROH