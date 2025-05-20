TN CM lauds ISRO chairman

Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday lauded ISRO chairman V Narayanan for rising in stature to occupy the top post in India's space agency and said he was proud to see Tamil roots reach the stars.

Describing his meeting with Narayanan at the Secretariat here as "momentous," the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X: "From a Tamil Nadu government school to the top of India's space agency, a journey that speaks volumes." The Chief Minister further said, "he embodies the heights public education can scale. Proud to see Tamil roots reach for the stars." A distinguished scientist (Apex Grade), Narayanan, assumed the charge of Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman, Space Commission and Chairman, ISRO on January 13. PTI JSP ROH