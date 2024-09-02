TN CM lauds Minister Udhayanidhi for Formula 4 night street car race success

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday lauded Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for the success in conducting South Asia’s first Formula 4 night street car race in Chennai on August 31.

He called for sustained efforts to "push the limits and cement Tamil Nadu’s legacy as the 'Sports Capital of India'." "Huge applause to Hon’ble @Udhaystalin and the entire @SportsTN_ team for making #Formula4Chennai a roaring success!," the chief minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

"Building on the victories of #ChessOlympiad, #ChennaiOpen2023, #AsianChampionsTrophy2023, #TamilNaduInternationalSurfOpen2023, #SquashWorldCup2023 and #KheloIndia, Tamil Nadu is blazing a trail in sports excellence," he said.

With world-class facilities and strategic investments, the state was not just hosting events but was pioneering the future of Indian sports. "That’s why Tamil Nadu has a significant presence in India’s Olympic contingent," he said, and urged "let’s continue pushing the limits and cement Tamil Nadu’s legacy as the ‘Sports Capital of India’!" PTI JSP KH