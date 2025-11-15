Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday congratulated veteran JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar for his decisive victory and wished him well in fulfilling the expectations of the people of Bihar.

Also, he appreciated "young leader" of RJD Tejashwi Yadhav for his tireless campaign.

“The Bihar election result has a lesson for everyone. Election outcomes reflect welfare delivery, social and ideological coalitions, clear political messaging, and dedicated management until the last vote is polled,” the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’

#BiharElection2025: Lessons for everyone



I congratulate veteran leader Thiru. @NitishKumar for his decisive victory and wish him well in fulfilling the expectations of the people of #Bihar. I also appreciate young leader Thiru. @yadavtejashwi for his tireless campaign.



Election… — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) November 15, 2025

The leaders of the INDIA bloc were seasoned politicians capable of reading the message and planning strategically to address emerging challenges, he said.

“The result of this election does not whitewash the misdeeds and reckless actions of the ECI. The reputation of the #ECI is at its lowest point,” he said, criticising the EC.

Citizens of the country deserved a stronger and more impartial Election Commission, whose conduct of polls should inspire confidence even among those who do not win, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said.