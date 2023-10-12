TN CM lauds officials for recognition to Museum of Possibilities

Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday lauded the state officials and others concerned in receiving national recognition for the Museum of Possibilities - a demonstration centre for assistive technology for people with disabilities.

The Museum of Possibilities, a unique initiative of the state welfare of persons with disabilities department, Vidya Sagar and Foundation for Vocational Training, has been honoured with special recognition at the 14th National Centre for Promotion of Employment of Disabled People-Mphasis Universal Design Awards, recently in New Delhi.

In June this year, the chief minister inaugurated the museum on the premises of the Commissionarate for persons with disabilities here. PTI KH