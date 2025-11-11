TN CM launches 'Anbucholai' welfare initiatives for senior citizens

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) Nov 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched 25 'Anbucholai' wellness centres across the state as part of an initiative to improve the well-being of senior citizens.

The centres, providing companionship, medical care, and recreational activities to the elders, was launched during his visit to the city on November 10.

Following the launch, Stalin joined the locals in a friendly game of carrom, interacted with the elderly and distributed nutritional supplements prepared by women self-help groups, on the occasion.

These centres offer recreational facilities, yoga, library and necessary skill development services, a release said. PTI JSP JSP ROH