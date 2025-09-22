TN CM launches Chennai One mobile app for travelling in public transport thru single QR ticket

Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched the "Chennai One" mobile App, enabling commuters to travel in all public transport systems and even government-approved autos, by purchasing a single ticket.

The Chennai One App developed by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is India’s first such one, the government said.

"Plan, book, and track your commute across @MtcChennai Bus, @cmrlofficial Metro, @GMSRailway Suburban Rail, Autos & Cabs with a single QR ticket. One City. One Ticket. One App. Now live in Chennai," CUMTA said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

This integrated public transport ticketing system through the App was launched by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here.

It integrates Metro, MTC, Namma Yatri autos and cabs. MRTS and suburban trains will be included soon, CUMTA, the nodal agency for transport in Chennai, said.

This new system will dispense with agonising long waits in queues.

“No more confusion. Just one city. One ticket. One App. Chennaiites can travel seamlessly across all modes with a single QR ticket,” the agency said on ‘X.’ The App can be downloaded on iOS and Android to experience the future of travel in Chennai, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who participated in the launch, said the initiative would make travel easier.