TN CM launches Climate Interpretation Park in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI) A Climate Interpretation Park with a happy blend of recreation, culture, and education was inaugurated at Kilambakkam here on Saturday, by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

This innovative space, located south of the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus and implemented at a cost of Rs 15 crore, features a sculpture garden, play area, yoga and meditation spaces, and an archaeological interpretation zone.

It has been designed as 'a carbon and heat sink' with native plant species and efficient rainwater reuse, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) said. An Archaeological Interpretation Centre and museum is another highlight at the park.

The CM virtually inaugurated from the Secretariat here a new Omni bus station near Mudichur in Chengalpattu district that has been established at an outlay of Rs 42.70 crore by the CMDA.

A Mini Clinic established at a cost of Rs one crore at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market, aiming to enhance healthcare access for local vendors and residents, was also inaugurated on the occasion.

“The three projects were completed at a total cost of Rs 58.70 crore,” an official release here said. PTI JSP ROH