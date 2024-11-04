TN CM launches co-working and learning space in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched a new initiative to offer space for co-working and learning with all modern facilities including internet at Kolathur Assembly constituency here.

The “Mudhalvar Padaipagam,” which will function under the Greater Chennai Corporation at Jagannathan Street, Zone 6, in the Chief Minister’s constituency, will serve as a “peaceful hub, designed for the people to be creative and explore new businesses,” a GCC official said.

The three-floor building will serve as a place to work, learn, and connect, offering the co-working and learning space at affordable rates, making it accessible to everyone.

One can book a space online and enjoy an inspiring environment equipped with facilities to support one’s business, work, or prepare for competitive exams.

The CM, who inaugurated this centre in Agaram in the presence of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor R Priya, briefly interacted with students and entrepreneurs on the occasion.

The Mudhalvar Padaipagam is part of the “Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam” (North Chennai Development Scheme) undertaken by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), and has been established at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore.

Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department, Kakarla Usha, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Member Secretary of CMDA Anshul Mishra, and Central Zone Deputy Commissioner K J Praveen Kumar, were among those present on the occasion. PTI JSP ROH