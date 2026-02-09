TN CM launches expansion of sanitation workers' free meal scheme

Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), Feb 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched the expansion of the free meal scheme for sanitation workers in urban local bodies across the state.

The initiative was the first such one in the country, he said.

The nutritious three-meals a day scheme was launched on November 15 in Chennai to benefit over 31,000 sanitation workers in the corporation areas aiming to improve the health and working conditions of the employees who begin the day's work early in the morning.

Under the scheme implemented in all the 200 wards in Chennai Corporation, the workers are provided meals in tiffin boxes.

On Monday Stalin launched the expanded programme and took selfies with the sanitation workers at the government function held about 41 km from Chennai.