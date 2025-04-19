TN CM launches Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam for social inclusivity, against family profession

Kancheepuram , Apr 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched the Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam (KKT), artisans development scheme named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, rejecting the Centre's PM Vishwakarma Scheme in its present form.

Unlike the Vishwakarma Scheme, the DMK government's programme does not discriminate people on the basis of caste but encouraged caste inclusivity, the CM said at the launch of his government's version in Kundrathur here.

"The Vishwakarma Scheme encourages family-based professions by making the youth take up their ancestral trade without having to pursue higher studies. The government's duty should be to bring the youngsters to portals of learning and not discourage them from education or make them take up family trade," Stalin said.

On the other hand, his government was striving hard through various initiatives like Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan to inspire the youth to pursue higher education by providing them financial aid, he said. PTI JSP JSP SA