TN CM launches phase II of flagship direct cash assistance scheme for women

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched the second phase of KMUT, a welfare initiative aimed at providing Rs 1,000 direct cash assistance to women heads of families every month.

The government's flagship scheme Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) was launched on September 15, 2023. It was among the poll promises of the DMK that catapulted the party to power in the 2021 Assembly election, after being in the opposition for a decade.

The expansion would benefit about 17 lakh women, and takes the total number of beneficiaries who receive the monthly entitlement directly to their bank accounts to 1.34 crore, the government said.

Stalin launched the expansion at a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, in the presence of his Cabinet colleagues and officials.

The event titled "Vellum Thamizh Pengal" (Victorious Tamil women) saw the beneficiaries recounting their struggles in life and how the monthly aid financially empowered them.

The beneficiaries also included those from other welfare initiatives such as Nannilam Magalir Nilavudamai Thittam, Vidiyal Payanam, and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam. PTI JSP JSP SA