TN CM launches Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for boys

Coimbatore, Aug 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched the 'Tamizh Pudhalvan' (Tamil son) scheme of Rs 1,000 per month assistance to help boys from government and state-aided schools pursue higher education.

Launching the scheme here at the Government Arts College, Stalin said the 'Dravidian model' government is committed to social justice and outlined a slew of welfare schemes formulated accordingly.

The fare-free travel in buses (Vidiyal payanam--Travel towards dawn) for women plan, which helps women achieve financial independence, has been used by them 518 crore times. Under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar Scheme for Women's Right), about 1.15 crore women are being provided Rs 1,000 every month.

As many as 20.73 lakh children are benefitted under the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme as part of initiatives towards achieving children's right to education.

So far, 28 lakh students have received training to ensure employability under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme (I am the first) Skill development and employability facilitation plan.

Under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, about 3.28 lakh girl students who go to colleges after completing education in government run schools get Rs 1,000 assistance per month. A similar initiative is the 'Tamizh Pudhalvan' scheme of providing Rs 1,000 per month assistance to boys, the Chief Minister said. This scheme is applicable to those who have completed their education from class 6 to 12 in government schools.

Also, boys who studied in Tamil medium from class 6 to 12 in government-aided schools are also eligible. Besides three, four and five year courses, aspirants who pursue industrial training courses after completing class 8 and 10 are also eligible. Arts, science, law, engineering and medicine are among the courses included under the scheme.

The Rs 1,000 assistance will be directly credited to the bank accounts of student-beneficiaries.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 360 crore has been made for this year and 3.28 lakh students are set to benefit from the Tamizh Pudhalvan scheme.

"Last night, I ordered crediting Rs 1,000 for this month to your bank accounts, did you receive a message of credit, have you got it? he asked.

Stalin said 'thank you' when students displayed messages of credit in their phones and expressed their happiness.

He distributed debit cards to students, marking the launch of the scheme.

Ministers including K Ponmudy (Higher Education), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (School Education), top officials and elected representatives took part. PTI VGN ROH