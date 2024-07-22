TN CM launches Rs 541 cr worth housing projects, instant online approval for building permits

Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday unveiled newly built flats costing Rs 541 crore and also launched a simple, instant online approval for building permits.

About 4,184 flats that were constructed on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board for Rs 541.32 crore and 1,459 flats for government servants, besides commercial complexes built at a cost of Rs 382.84 crore by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, were inaugurated by the chief minister at a function held at the secretariat here.

In the first such initiative in the state, the chief minister launched a single-window system (https://www.onlineppa.tn.gov.in/) to facilitate the sanction of building permissions based on self-certification for non-high-rise buildings.

This online mode does not require a completion certificate for residential buildings on plots up to 2,500 square feet and built-up areas of up to 3,500 sq ft, an official release here said.

The move would benefit owners of small commercial complexes who usually have to wait for planning approvals. PTI JSP ANE