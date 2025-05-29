TN CM launches SimpleGov, a simplified process for services

Chennai, May 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday launched ‘SimpleGov’ that offers a simplified process of availing the existing services and schemes of the state government.

As many as 10 different services from eight government departments including sanitation certificates, public buildings licence, registration of old age homes, registration for homes for women, solvency certificate and registration of working women hostels are offered to the public under a new initiative of the state Human Resources Management Department in the first phase.

The SimpleGov also facilitates the applicants to obtain no-objection certificate for using dry lands for non-agricultural purposes, list of white category industries under the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, conduct certificate, besides no-objection certificate for government employees to obtain passport, an official release here said.

The SimpleGov simplifies government administrative process and ensures quick and easy online access to government services. The government would include more services to ensure transparency, the release said.

The CM also inaugurated the bus stand in Thiruvattar in Kanyakumari district that has been renovated at a cost of Rs 2.55 crore, through video conference.

Also, Stalin inaugurated various other projects that have been taken up through the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department at a cost of Rs 102 core. These include 49 completed projects and laying foundation stones for 16 new projects including Malliyakarai – Rasipuram – Thiruchengode – Erode Road upgraded to a 4-lane highway, rail overbridge at Palanganatham in Madurai, and 41 residences for tribals in Melpakkam, Ranipet district.

Considering the needs of the growing Chennai, he laid the foundation stone for the establishment of the ‘Kalaignar International Conference Center’ in Muttukadu near here and launched the ‘Uzhavarai Thedi – an initiative of the Agriculture department. PTI JSP KH