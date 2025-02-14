TN CM lays foundation stone for 27-storied Chennai Central Tower

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for the 27-storied Chennai Central Tower here on Friday.

The Rs 350 crore project, which is expected to redefine Chennai's landscape, has been designed to meet international green building standards. The tower incorporates eco-friendly construction materials, energy-efficient systems, renewable energy, and water conservation measures, setting a benchmark for sustainable urban development.

It will offer designed spaces for business, leisure, and hospitality, creating a dynamic environment for residents, commuters, tourists, and visitors.

Strategically located near the Chennai Central Railway Station, the 120 m tall structure covers 14,280 sq ft and it will be completed in 30 months, according to a release here.

"Chennai is getting another stunning landmark!... With 27 floors, four basements and world-class infrastructure, this Rs 350 crore project will serve as a prime commercial and business hub in the heart of the city," Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

"Under the visionary leadership of our Chief Minister, urban infrastructure is evolving rapidly. This new tower will redefine Chennai’s skyline! #InvestInTN," he said.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for the project through video conferencing from the Secretariat in the presence of state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu, Rajaa, and senior officials. PTI JSP KH