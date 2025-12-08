TN CM lays foundation stone for mini stadium for 23 constituencies

Chennai, Dec 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday laid foundation stones for the construction of CM mini stadiums in 23 assembly constituencies spread across the state.

The project costing Rs 69 crore would be built through the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority under the state Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department. According to a release here, it has been planned to promote atleast five major sports including football, athletics, basketball, volleyball and kabaddi.

These stadiums will come up in Chennai and neighbouring districts besides Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Virudhunagar and Salem districts. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones through video conference from the state secretariat here.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and T R B Rajaa, and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and senior officials participated. At another event, the Chief Minister inaugurated the upgraded fishing harbour in Thengapattinam in Kanyakumari district. PTI JSP JSP ROH