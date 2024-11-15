TN CM lays foundation stone for Rs 1,000 cr Taiwanese Dean Shoes factory in Ariyalur

Ariyalur (Tamil Nadu), Nov 15 (PTI) In a major fillip to the industrial growth in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new manufacturing unit of the Taiwanese company Dean Shoes at the SIPCOT industrial park, Jayankondam, here.

The footwear major Long Yin Investment (Dean Shoes) will invest Rs 1,000 crore for the project in the industrially backward district and it will generate employment to 15,000 people.

This investment would further establish Tamil Nadu as a global hub for non-leather footwear manufacturing and would transform more districts like Perambalur, Ranipet and Ariyalur, driving distributed growth across the state, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said.

"More importantly, 90 per cent of these jobs are for women, a key pillar of the Dravidian Model," the minister claimed.

"With global brands like Nike, Crocs, New Balance, Adidas, Puma and many more now Made In TamilNadu, we are a top global footwear hub and now are home to more than 32 per cent of entire India's footwear manufacturing sector," Rajaa said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

"Yet another #NonLeatherFootwear major in #TamilNadu! Yet another #TNGIM2024 MoU has now turned into an Investment!" he said in the post.

The chief minister presided over the ground breaking ceremony in which vice chairmen--Otto Yang and Rich Chang, state ministers, and officials participated.

Stalin, on a two-day visit to Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, laid foundation stones for 53 new projects worth Rs 120 crore and inaugurated 507 completed projects established at a cost of Rs 88 crore on the occasion. He distributed welfare aids amounting to Rs 174 crore to 21,862 beneficiaries. PTI JSP KH