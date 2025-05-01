TN CM, leaders extend greetings on May Day

Chennai, May 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and a host of political party leaders greeted the people on International Workers’ Day on Thursday.

Stalin, wearing a red shirt, laid a wreath at a memorial in the May Day Park, Chennai’s landmark in Chintadripet, accompanied by his DMK party functionaries.

Greeting all the workers on the occasion, he said “let’s remember every fundamental right we have fought for and resolve to move forward on May Day.” He said the country should become egalitarian. “That’s our policy, our goal. We endorse this in every initiative that we take. This is a government established by the common people for the common people. We will always stand by you as one among you!” Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami conveyed his wishes to all the workers who make our country proud through their tireless work, hoping for a bright future.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, PMK president Dr S Ramadoss, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPI (M) state secretary P Shanmugam, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthiran, and TVK leader and actor Vijay too extended their greetings on Labour Day. PTI JSP ADB