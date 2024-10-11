TN CM, leaders, film personalities pay homage to mortal remains of Murasoli Sevam

Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, leaders and scores of film personalities paid homage to the mortal remains of Murasoli Selvam kept at the Gopalapuram residence of Dravidian stalwart and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi here on Friday.

Selvam, brother of late Union Minister Murasoli Maran and former editor of DMK's official organ 'Murasoli' passed away on Thursday morning in Bengaluru. His body was brought to the residence of late Chief Minister Karunanidhi whose daughter he married.

His wife Selvi is Stalin’s sister. Selvam has been associated with Murasoli for over half-a-century and has produced several Tamil films.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers including Duraimurugan, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MPs, MLAs, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, former Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Union Minister Subbulakshmi Jegatheesan and TMC president G K Vasan were among those who paid their homage.

Film personalities including director P Vasu, actor Bhakyaraj, his wife Poornima Bhakyaraj, actor Parthiban, director S A Chandrasekhar (actor Vijay's father), actor Vijayakumar, his son Arun Vijay, actor Thiagarajan and Director of Hindu Group N Ravi paid their last respects. PTI JSP KH