TN CM, leaders greet Gukesh

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday greeted D Gukesh for winning the prestigious Candidates tournament in Toronto at the young age of 17.

Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK, congratulated Gukesh on what he descibed the "incredible achievement." Furthermore, in a post on 'X', the CM said: "At just 17 years old, he's made history as the youngest-ever challenger in the #FIDECandidates and the first teenager to claim victory. Best of luck in the battle ahead against Ding Liren for the World Chess Championship title! Palaniswami, general secretary of the state's main opposition party AIADMK, in a post on 'X' said: "My heartiest Congratulations to @DGukesh on creating history by being the youngest ever challenger to win the #FIDECandidates Tournament." Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai were among other leaders who congratulated Gukesh, the Chennai-based teen who will take on reigning world champion, China's Ding Liren, for the crown later this year. PTI VGN KH