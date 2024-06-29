TN CM makes a slew of announcements for police, fire services departments

Chennai, Jun 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday made a slew of announcements for police and fire and rescue services departments and other initiatives for the public, such as evolving an action plan for Rs 5 crore to make Coimbatore accident-free city.

New all-women police stations at Kolathur, Kelambakkam, Sengundram and other places, apart a new building will be constructed for the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, enhancement of ex-gratia in case of loss of life, dismemberment or injury to personnel serving in the Tamil Nadu Police were among the numerous announcements the chief minister made in the Assembly.

In case of loss of life of the Home Guards, the compensation to their families will be increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh and the relief for the injured will be enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, he said.

A forensic unit will be established at Thanjavur at a cost of Rs 5.21 crore, the chief minister said winding up the debate on the demand for grants to his department.

About 1,500 protective suits and 3,000 rescue equipment will be provided to the fire and rescue services personnel for Rs 4.50 crore. New fire and rescue stations will be established at seven places and constructing new buildings for six fire and rescue stations were also among the announcements.

Stalin said the existing new medical insurance scheme for government employees will be restructured so that the benefits could reach their dependent parents. He has directed the Chief Secretary to work out the modalities in this regard, he said.

"There are 100 announcements in this year's demand for grant to the department. I would like to announce only a few of them now. I request the Speaker to consider the rest as announced and include them in the Assembly records," the chief minister said.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan’s request to shift the police station out of Pernambut (in Vellore district) will definitely be considered, he said.

"Our goal is huge, and our policy vast. So, our journey is also very long. We have a duty and responsibility to fulfill the people’s aspirations," the chief minister said amidst thumping of desks by the treasury benches. PTI JSP KH