TN CM meets UK Minister, discusses opportunities in green economy, education

Chennai, Sep 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he called on UK Foreign Office Minister for Indo-Pacific Catherine West and discussed partnership opportunities in green economy, education, research, skilling and maritime connectivity.

On the trip to the UK to attract investments to the state, the CM stressed the need for collaboration to build a sustainable and future-ready economy.

“In London, I met UK Minister Catherine West to deepen the TN–UK partnership,” the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’.

“We discussed opportunities in the green economy, education, research, skilling, and maritime connectivity. I highlighted Tamil Nadu’s strengths in renewables, e-mobility, IT & manufacturing, and invited deeper UK collaboration to build a sustainable and future-ready economy,” he further said.

Earlier on September 3, Stalin had said that the agreements with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID would boost the state’s renewable energy industry and improve the competitiveness of exporters from western Tamil Nadu.

“We also facilitated partnerships with the University of Exeter and Ecole Intuit Lab that will empower our youth with niche capabilities. And, Lloyd’s List Intelligence will undoubtedly boost our initiatives in the shipping and maritime sector,” he said.

The icing on the cake was the engagement with Rolls-Royce, Stalin said and added, “We hope to complement its pioneering presence in the aerospace and defence sectors with our heft in manufacturing.” PTI JSP ROH