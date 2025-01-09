TN CM mourns Andhra stampede victims

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of six persons in a stampede in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, saying he was "deeply saddened" over the incident.

Advertisment

According to Tirupati district collector S Venkateswar, one of the victims hailed from Tamil Nadu's Salem.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic #stampede at #Tirupati, which has claimed innocent lives, including those from Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. Wishing the injured a swift recovery. #TirupatiStampede," Stalin said on a post on 'X.' Six devotees died and over 40 were injured in the stampede on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills. PTI SA SA KH