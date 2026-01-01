TN CM orders allocation of Rs 183 cr as Pongal bonus

Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday ordered the allocation of Rs 183.86 crore towards bonus and ex-gratia for 'C' and 'D' category employees, pensioners and family pensioners for the mid-January Pongal harvest festival for 2024-2025 fiscal.

State government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners will benefit through this gesture.

"This will enable them to celebrate this Pongal festival with enthusiasm," a release quoting the chief minister said.

Accordingly, about 9. 90 lakh persons will benefit.

As per the order, employees and teachers belonging to the said groups will be given bonus subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs 3,000.

A special bonus of Rs 1,000 will be provided to full time /part time employees receiving consolidated or fixed pay, and to those who have worked for at least 240 days or more in the financial year 2024-2025.

"Pensioners and family pensioners belonging to C and D categories, former village administrative officers/village assistants and all categories of individual pensioners will be given a Pongal gift of Rs 1,000," the release said. PTI JSP JSP SA