TN CM orders four per cent DA increase for govt employees, teachers

Chennai, Oct 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced a four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for government employees with retrospective effect from July 1, 2023.

The move is set to benefit about 16 lakh state government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners, entailing an additional, annual expenditure of Rs 2546.16 crore, an official release here said.

The Chief Minister has ordered increasing the DA from the present 42 to 46 per cent from July 1 this year. PTI VGN SS