TN CM orders reading of Preamble across institutions to mark 76th Constitution Day

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) To commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Indian Constitution Act, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday directed that the Preamble of the Constitution be read aloud across all government establishments, educational institutions, and autonomous bodies in the state at 11 am on November 26.

According to a government release, the initiative will cover departments within the Secretariat, the High Court, all district collectorates, subordinate government offices, autonomous institutions, as well as schools and colleges.

In addition to the reading, various competitions, including elocution, seminars, and quiz programmes focused on constitutional values and principles will be conducted in schools and colleges.

The order highlighted that the Constitution, drafted and given to the country by B R Ambedkar, "is a noble creation" representing the essence of democratic ideals and steering India on a "glorious path." The government "cherishes and protects the fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution," maintaining a steadfast commitment to social justice, equality, and public welfare.

Underscoring the government’s focus on state autonomy and adherence to federalism, the release affirmed that the principal objectives are to uphold the fundamental rights of the people, secure unity, integrity, fraternity, and serve the public interest.

It also emphasised the importance of Article 15(3) of the Constitution, which empowers the state government to implement special measures for women and children. Schemes such as 'Vidiyal Payanam (Travel towards dawn)', 'Pudhumai Penn (financial aid for girl students)', and 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar Scheme for Women's Right)' were cited as examples of efforts to further the fundamental rights and welfare of women and children in Tamil Nadu. PTI JR JR KH