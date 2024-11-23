TN CM orders solatium to kin of elephant attack victims

Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the two men who died days ago following an attack by the Tiruchendur temple elephant 'Deivanani'.

Expressing anguish, the Chief Minister said the attack happened all of a sudden on November 18 at Tiruchendur, leading to the deaths of elephant caretaker Udhayakumar and his relative Sisubalan. Both of them were attacked and thrown away by the pachyderm.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, Stalin said he had ordered officials to release Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of Udhayakumar and Sisubalan. PTI VGN ROH