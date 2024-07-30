TN CM orders water release from Mettur dam for East, West bank canals

Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday ordered the release of water from Mettur dam for irrigation in regions under the East and West bank canals, benefiting 45,000 acres.

Considering representations made by farmers and their associations to elected representatives seeking water release and considering the storage in the Mettur dam, which is presently above 119-ft, the government in an official release said that water will be released from July 30, 2024 to December 13, 2024.

The water release ordered by the chief minister for irrigation (2024-25) covers 45,000 acres; spread in the three districts of Salem (16,443 acres), Namakkal (11,327 acres) and Erode (17,230) under the Mettur-East and West bank canals. PTI VGN KH