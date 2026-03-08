TN CM, Palaniswami extend greetings on International Women's Day

Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Political leaders and activists in Tamil Nadu extended greetings on International Women's Day on Sunday, focusing on a transition from legislative representation to actual decision-making authority.

The messages underscored the central role of women in the state's socio-economic progress while emphasising safety and structural reforms.

Chief Minister M K Stalin described women as the powerful force that drives the world and highlighted his government's commitment to gender equality.

Taking to X, he said his government has dedicated itself to their advancement.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said to reduce the economic burden on homemakers and ensure family welfare, his government is planning to give them Rs 2,000 as monthly aid.

He stated that his party's greetings are a symbol of their love for women to live in peace and that reducing the burden of family heads remains their first duty.

Senior DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said working women should have rights.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasised that women should help each other in achieving their truest potentials.

She also urged them to break glass ceilings.

DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian said women are scripting new epics and that their contribution is the bedrock upon which the modern Dravidian identity is built.

Women's rights activist K Ananthi released a 'Women’s Manifesto' on March 5, to celebrate the International Women's Day, following consultations with nearly 200 women from the informal sector, including farmers and vendors.

She emphasised that safety and economic recognition are non-negotiable, asserting that secure workplaces and the formal recognition of domestic labour are fundamental rights that the political class must prioritise. PTI JR JR ROH