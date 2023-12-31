TN CM, Palaniswami extend New Year greetings

Chennai, Dec 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and many other political leaders on Sunday extended their New Year greetings to the people.

In his message, Stalin said the new year was ushering in a new thought.

"The victory march of the Dravidian model government, which has been shattering any obstacle coming in the way of the journey towards equality, brotherhood and social justice will touch new heights in the coming year," he said.

Palaniswami, also state Leader of Opposition, wished all-round prosperity and good health for all.

Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, MDMK founder Vaiko and actor-politician Kamal Haasan among others greeted people. PTI SA SA SS