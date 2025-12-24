TN CM, Palaniswami pay tributes to Periyar on 52nd death anniversary

Chennai: Social reformer and Dravidian ideologue E V Ramasamy, fondly known as ‘Periyar’, was remembered across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday on his death anniversary.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami lead the tributes, hailing him as the one who enabled “bent backs to straighten up and protect self-respect” and the “great light that incinerated all forms of domination”, while pledging to continue the journey on the path of social justice.

Stalin said Tamils upholding rational thought, equality and refusing to bow to domination is true gratitude to Periyar, urging unity in “one front” to defeat foes unable to “steal, swallow or digest” his enduring legacy.

“If Tamil Nadu stands with a sense of unity in #OneLine_TamilNadu to defeat the deceitful intentions of the enemy group that cannot steal, swallow or digest the great sun named Periyar, victory will forever be ours,” the CM wrote on his official X handle.

Stalin also paid homage to a portrait of Periyar here.

Palaniswami described Periyar as the “flame that lit the rational path for Tamil Nadu” and “knowledge light of the Dravidian movement,” vowing to travel on the social justice path embracing Dravidian glory and humanity-honouring principles.

“We pledge to continue journeying on the path of social justice with the lofty glories of Dravidianism, the noble ideology that honours humanity,” said the AIADMK general secretary.

Periyar, founder of the Self-Respect Movement and Dravidar Kazhagam, died on December 24, 1973, at age 94 and remains the Father of the Dravidian Movement for battling caste oppression and gender inequality. Born in Erode in 1879, his ideas on self-respect, equality and state autonomy profoundly shape Tamil Nadu politics across parties.

Dravidar Kazhagam leaders organised padayatras and seminars, stressing Periyar’s fight against Hindi imposition and for federalism amid ongoing debates on justice, reservations and language. His rationalism and scientific temper stay relevant in current political discourse.

Activists recalled Periyar’s challenge to Brahminical order, religious dogma and push for women’s and oppressed groups’ rights in marriage, property and education. Successive regimes honour his legacy via Social Justice Day and equality-based welfare.