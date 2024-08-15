TN CM participates in Governor's I-Day tea party

Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues took part in the 'At Home Reception' hosted by Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Stalin's participation in the customary event assumes significance as the DMK had already announced that there would be no representation from the party side.

DMK's allies, including Congress, also had made it clear that they would boycott the reception as Governor functioned against the 'state's interests'.

Speaking to reporters, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu said that though there are differences between the Governor and the DMK in respect of political views and ideologies, the office of the Governor is an institution.

"Our CM has always been giving due respect to the institution, the office of Governor. On that basis, we have accepted his invite and we are participating." The chief minister presented a shawl and a book to the Governor. Speaker M Appavu and state ministers including Duraimurugan, Udhayanidhi Stalin and K Ponmudy took part in the reception on the occasion of Independence Day and witnessed cultural programmes.

The ministers also took part in community feast organised in temples as part of Independence Day celebrations.