TN CM pays last respects to Oommen Chandy, leaders mourn death

Chennai, Jul 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday paid his last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy even as a host of leaders from the state joined him in mourning the demise of the veteran Congress leader.

Stalin, who is in Bengaluru to attend the second opposition conclave hosted by the Congress, said Chandy was a great statesman and a true people's leader who dedicated his life to public service.

"Paid my last respects to former Chief Minister of Kerala and Veteran Congress leader Thiru Oommen Chandy. He was a great statesman and a true people's leader who dedicated his life to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to #OommenChandy's family and the people of Kerala as we profoundly mourn his passing," Stalin said in his tweet.

He posted a photo of him paying respects to the departed leader.

The senior Congress leader, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. He was 79.

Describing the passing away of Oommen Chandy as an irreparable loss to the Congress movement, TNCC president K S Alagiri said just like iconic Congress leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj, Chandy too carried out his political work with simplicity, honesty and purity.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear the news of Oommen Chandy's death. He devoted himself fully to the development of the movement by working in various capacities such as president of student Congress, youth Congress, trade union, and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee," Alagiri said in a tweet.

Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam condoled the death and said Oommen Chandy was well respected by all sections of the people.

Expressing grief over the death, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran said the death of the senior Congress leader was a loss not only for the people of Kerala but also for the people of the southern states. PTI JSP ROH