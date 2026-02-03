TN CM pays tributes to Annadurai on his death anniversary

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former CM C N Annadurai, fondly addressed as 'Perarignar Anna' on his death anniversary.

Hailing the leader for his significant contribution to the state, the chief minister said, "Anna is the conscience of Tamils. Not just on his anniversary, for us, every single day we remember Anna".

"The government ensured that he resides everywhere in Tamil Nadu by naming Anna Salai, Anna Flyover, the Anna Library, Anna Bus terminus," Stalin wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

"Despite those who practice deceptions like language imposition, cultural imposition, financial pressure (on the state), it is only GetOut for the BJP government's arrogance and dominance in Anna's Tamil Nadu," he said.

"No matter how many years pass, it is Anna who rules Tamil Nadu," he said.

Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai (September 15, 1909 -February 3, 1969) was the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and also its first general secretary. He served as the fourth and last Chief Minister of Madras State and the first CM of Tamil Nadu. PTI VIJ VIJ KH