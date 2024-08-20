TN CM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

Chennai, Aug 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, observed as Sadbhavana Diwas on Tuesday.

"On the 80th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Thiru Rajiv Gandhi, we remember his remarkable contributions to our nation. His vision for a modern technologically advanced #INDIA and pioneering efforts continue to guide our progress," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai said Rajiv Gandhi led India towards development. "The achievements of this iconic leader should be taken to the people on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee," he said.

The Congress workers observed the day by holding various events to highlight the achievements of the former Prime Minister.

In Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the Union Territory in paying tributes to late Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion.

Floral tributes were paid by leaders at the statue of the veteran leader.

Hymns dearest to the late Congress leader were presented by a team of teachers and students of Puducherry government-run Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam (a multi-cultural institution) on the occasion.

An all-religion prayer was also held and the CM read out the 'Sadbhavana', pledge which was repeated by all those present at the venue. PTI JSP COR JSP ROH