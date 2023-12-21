TN CM picks Rajakannappan to helm higher education following Ponmudy's disqualification

Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) Consequent to K Ponmudy's disqualification, the portfolio of higher education held by him was on Thursday allotted by Chief Minister M K Stalin to Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, R S Rajakannappan.

A Raj Bhavan release said Chief Minister Stalin recommended to Governor R N Ravi to allot the portfolio held by Ponmudy to Rajakannappan. The governor has approved the recommendation of the chief minister, the release added.

Ponmudy, before he was disqualified, held the portfolio of higher education, which includes subjects like science and technology.

In addition to the portfolio of Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denotified Communities Welfare, Rajakannappan will also handle higher education.

The governor has also approved the recommendation of the chief minister to allot the subject of Khadi and Village Industries Board, looked after by Rajakannappan, to R Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles.

After he was sentenced by the Madras High Court on Thursday to three years in prison in a disproportionate assets case, Ponmudy was disqualified as a legislator and as a result, ceased to be a Minister. PTI VGN KH