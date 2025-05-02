TN CM presents Nammazhvar awards to three farmers for excellence in organic farming

Chennai, May 2 (PTI) The Nammazhvar Award for excellence in organic farming was presented to K Sampath Kumar of Coimbatore, T Jagadeesh from Tiruppur and V Kalidas of Nagapattinam by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Friday.

Instituted by the state government in memory of renowned organic farming scientist Nammazhvar, the award recognises the outstanding contributions of farmers in the field of organic agriculture.

K Sampath Kumar from Coimbatore was awarded the first prize for his excellence in organic farming practices. He received a cash prize of Rs 2.50 lakh and a medal, the government said.

T Jagadeesh hailing from Tiruppur district bagged the second prize, which included a cash award of Rs 1.50 lakh and a medal, while V Kalidas received the third prize which carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a medal.

"The Chief Minister (M K Stalin) presented the award to the recipients at an event in the Secretariat" an official release said on Friday.

Later, the CM also handed over appointment orders to 151 candidates who had been selected for various posts in government departments under the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M R K Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary N Muruganandham, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Secretary V Dakshinamoorthy and senior government officials were also present on the occasion. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH