TN CM provides incentives to conservancy workers

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday provided cash incentives of Rs 4,000 each to about 3,449 conservancy workers for clearing the waste in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung in Chennai.

These workers were drafted in from the other districts in the state to clear the garbage, which got collected in the city and suburbs after the cyclone ravaged four districts.

An official release here said the sum was handed over by the Chief Minister in recognition of their work in clearing the garbage.

The Chief Minister took to the social media platform X to register his appreciation for the workers.