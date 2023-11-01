TN CM recalls selfless, pro-Tamil struggle of border saviours

Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the "border saviours" and said their sacrifices led to the Tamil-speaking areas getting merged with the rest of Tamil Nadu on this day in 1956.

Greeting the people on the occasion of Statehood Day, Governor R N Ravi said in a post on the social media platform "X", "our state enriches the cultural diversity of our great nation. Let us proudly celebrate it." The chief minister said both Tiruttani and Kanyakumari, though geographically far away, were finally merged with Tamil Nadu. "This did not happen easily. It was only due to the selfless and pro-Tamil struggle of numerous martyrs that we were able to obtain many parts when the states were divided on linguistic lines," he said.

"It is our duty to remember those Tamil linguistic martyrs," he said in a post on the social media platform "X".

In October 2021, Stalin reversed a previous AIADMK government’s decision to observe November 1 as Formation Day and announced that the Day would be celebrated on July 18, on which the (then Madras) state was rechristened as Tamil Nadu.

He said November 1 would only signify the "border struggle" and that it would not be appropriate to celebrate the day as Tamil Nadu Day. PTI JSP KH