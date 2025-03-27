TN CM reiterates plea for diplomatic efforts with Lanka to prevent arrests of fishermen

Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday reiterated his request to the Centre to intensify diplomatic efforts to prevent the recurrent arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities and to arrange a tripartite dialogue.

He also urged the Central government to extend all possible consular and legal assistance to secure the immediate release of the detained fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lanka.

In a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin stated that the Sri Lankan Navy had apprehended 11 fishermen from Rameswaram along with their fishing boat earlier in the day.

Over the past three months, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 147 fishermen and seized 19 boats in 11 separate incidents, he noted.

Despite the Centre's efforts, the apprehensions of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy have escalated to unprecedented levels in recent months, the Chief Minister added.